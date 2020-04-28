Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.51-1.54 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRI stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

