Thrive Token Reaches One Day Volume of $1,456.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $241,959.96 and approximately $1,456.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.61 or 0.04406561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00063952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010375 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003145 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

