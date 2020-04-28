Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Tilray from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tilray by 710.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $839.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.91.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

