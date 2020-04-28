Timbercreek Financial Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of TF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.74. 141,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,266. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$10.31. The company has a current ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 89.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.30 to C$9.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Timbercreek Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Timbercreek Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.35.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

