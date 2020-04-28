TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 247,811 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 6.3% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned 1.26% of TJX Companies worth $724,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. AXA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

NYSE TJX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,814,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,496,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.