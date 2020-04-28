TOKPIE Hits Market Capitalization of $70,013.26 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $70,013.26 and approximately $244.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000083 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.