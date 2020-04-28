Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Torm PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 437,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of -445.08. Torm has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $48.86.

Get Torm alerts:

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter. Torm had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.69%.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Torm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.