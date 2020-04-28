Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 85,320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Total by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $1,854,290.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,839,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,855 and have sold 1,030,591 shares valued at $8,902,068.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

