TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

TSLX stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at $500,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

