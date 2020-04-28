TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TPG Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, VP Steven Pluss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ross bought 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,626 shares of company stock worth $345,676 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

