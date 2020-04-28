Traders Buy High Volume of Constellium Call Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,324 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 930% compared to the average daily volume of 1,293 call options.

Constellium stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,560. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Constellium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Constellium by 18.8% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,326,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,333,000 after buying an additional 526,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Constellium by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Constellium from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.