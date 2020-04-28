Traders Buy High Volume of Insmed Call Options (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,823 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the typical daily volume of 838 call options.

INSM stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. 1,381,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. Insmed has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 94.93% and a negative net margin of 186.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 635,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

