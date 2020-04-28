Traders Purchase High Volume of Kura Oncology Call Options (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,237 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,102% compared to the average daily volume of 43 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,241,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,327,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 8,915,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $480.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

