Traders Purchase High Volume of Orchid Island Capital Call Options (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,252 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,165% compared to the typical volume of 178 call options.

In related news, CFO G Hunter Iv Haas acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 77.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 2,371,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,817. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

