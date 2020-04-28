TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $265,020.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,854.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 477,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,899. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.49. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 443,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 108,357 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

