True North Commercial REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.01. 347,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.66, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.79. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.42 million and a PE ratio of 21.09.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

