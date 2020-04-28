TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Reaches $2.94 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $689.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00006043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.56 or 0.02501410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00210834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00060788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00047001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000197 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.