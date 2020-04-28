TrueVett (VME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One TrueVett token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueVett has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueVett has a market cap of $5,956.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.04383122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003155 BTC.

TrueVett (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official website is www.truevett.com. The official message board for TrueVett is medium.com/verime. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi.

TrueVett can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueVett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueVett using one of the exchanges listed above.

