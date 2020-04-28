Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,391,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,929 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of Truist Financial worth $166,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.47. 6,374,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

