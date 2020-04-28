Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 2,167 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. 9,956,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782,301. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.