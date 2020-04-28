U Network (UUU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. U Network has a market cap of $5.01 million and $315,036.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000357 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 224% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

