U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880,268 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.1% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owned about 0.23% of U.S. Bancorp worth $122,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $125,664,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after buying an additional 1,277,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 2,784,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,817. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.