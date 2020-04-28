U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE USB traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $36.65. 6,987,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,730,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

