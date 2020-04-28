Unibright Trading Up 73.1% Over Last 7 Days (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004415 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Bilaxy. Unibright has a market cap of $51.40 million and $2.99 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 73.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.02502109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00209842 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00046720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, Liquid, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

