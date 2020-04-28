United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Up 31.9% in April

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $454.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 9.80.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

USLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

