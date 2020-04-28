United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. 8,544,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.