Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Reduced by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,370,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,159,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,042,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,537. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.