Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.26. 3,117,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

