Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,740 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of OGE Energy worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 170,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 811,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. 1,158,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

