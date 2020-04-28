Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,991 S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.83. 2,048,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,352. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

