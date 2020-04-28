Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for 1.0% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 484,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,923. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 788.85% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

