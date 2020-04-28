Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $33.93 Million Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,566 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises about 2.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Zillow Group worth $33,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,514,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,639,000 after acquiring an additional 332,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 275,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,982,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. 2,593,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,993. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,689 shares of company stock worth $23,068,927. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

