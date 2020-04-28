Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,729 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $11.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.16. The company had a trading volume of 962,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.14. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

