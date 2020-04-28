Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of VSTM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $655.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.86.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Verastem by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Verastem by 3,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

