Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $753,824.00

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Verge has a market cap of $48.55 million and approximately $753,824.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, BiteBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00590031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,251,175,943 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Gate.io, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Crex24, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

