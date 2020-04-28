Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.14, for a total value of $536,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yuchun Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $542,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $546,320.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $475,640.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $256.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

