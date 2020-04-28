Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. 6,908,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,985. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.