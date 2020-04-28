Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

DIS opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

