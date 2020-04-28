Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Reduced by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Waters makes up 2.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Waters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,380.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average of $213.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

