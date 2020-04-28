Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 1,514 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,514 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $165,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.68. 4,772,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $166.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after purchasing an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

