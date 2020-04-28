Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 3.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,257,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,361,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after acquiring an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after acquiring an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $64.77. 1,467,737 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.