Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,464,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 9.1% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,397,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,432,902. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

