Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $32.38 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 519,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,383,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 25.7% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

