Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,740,000 after buying an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,446 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3133 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

