Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 186,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,642. Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.69.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.