Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0982 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 127,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,602. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

