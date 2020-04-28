Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Hold Rating for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

NYSE HR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 892,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

