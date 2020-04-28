Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0803 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ERH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,301. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

