Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) versus Haynes International (OTCMKTS:HAYN) Critical Survey

Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) and Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Haynes International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wesfarmers and Haynes International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.15 $2.26 billion $2.54 3.36 Haynes International $490.21 million 0.57 $9.74 million $0.78 28.54

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than Haynes International. Wesfarmers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haynes International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haynes International has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wesfarmers and Haynes International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.75% -4.27% Haynes International 2.97% 4.64% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wesfarmers and Haynes International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Haynes International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Haynes International has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Haynes International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Haynes International is more favorable than Wesfarmers.

Dividends

Wesfarmers pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Haynes International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Wesfarmers pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Haynes International pays out 112.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Haynes International beats Wesfarmers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wesfarmers

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium. The Engineering and Construction segment plans, designs, and constructs various construction projects, including industrial plants, environmental and energy plants, civil engineering projects, and large steel structures, such as skyscrapers and oil and gas pipelines. This segment also involved in the manufacturing and sale of industrial machinery, and equipment and steel structures; and waste processing and recycling, and supplying of electricity, gas, and heat. The Chemicals and Materials segment produces and sells various materials, including coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products, as well as products that apply technologies for metal processing. The System Solutions segment provides computer system engineering and consulting services, information technology outsourcing services, and other client-oriented information technology business solutions to customers in manufacturing and consumer products industries. The company serves automotive, energy and resources, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. Nippon Steel Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P. Haynes in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, IN.

