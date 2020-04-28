Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 40,000 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society owned approximately 0.11% of Alcoa worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 123,638 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 197,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Alcoa by 1,847.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Alcoa by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 139,371 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 12,225,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.99. Alcoa Corp has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

